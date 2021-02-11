Prayers offered in memory of ancestors

Thousands of people offered special prayers in memory of their ancestors along the Tamirabharani watercourse from Papanasam to Punnaikaayal on Thursday on the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai.’
As the COVID-19 lockdown has been relaxed with the number of fresh cases going down sharply everyday, the public, who could not offer the special prayers on ‘Aadi amavasai’ due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic, gathered in large numbers along the Tamirabharani watercourse to offer prayers.
A few thousand people gathered along the 125 km-long water course of the river since morning and offered prayers.
In Thoothukudi, the people, besides offering prayers along Tamirabharani watercourse at Murappanaadu, Srivaikundam and Eral, gathered on the beaches at Terespuram and the New Harbour to offer prayers after taking a holy dip in the sea. The coastal town of Tiruchendur attracted thousands of people who offered special prayers on the beach.
The tourist destination of Kanniyakumari attracted thousands of people, who offered the special prayers on the beach after taking a holy dip in the sea.
