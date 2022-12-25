Prayers mark Christmas celebrations

December 25, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Special prayers and carols marked Christmas celebrations in churches across Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

The major shrines in the district, including in Nagercoil and Kottar, were decorated with colorful lights and people started assembling from midnight ahead of the Christmas celebrations. IN many churches, the prayers went on till the small hours of Sunday.

Exchanging Xmas greetings with each others, many youngsters also burst crackers and cut cakes and distributed sweets on the joyous occasion. Carol singing competitions were held in many shrines since the beginning of December and prizes and gifts were given.

Apart from the churches, tourist spots in the district also witnessed huge turnout of visitors. According to the Tourism Department officials, the number of arrivals was expected to be high till the new year celebrations. Despite severe cold conditions and mist, people assembled at the sea shore to view the Sunrise, a major attraction for the tourists here.

In Thoothukudi, all the churches in the district were well decorated. The Bishop Stephen Antony in his greetings wished peace and prosperity to the people at a special prayer meeting. The celebrations were held in a grand manner in Arockiapuram, Sawyerpuram and among other locations.

Traffic movement was choked in many market areas since Saturday night and cake shops were open even past midnight on Saturday.

A large posse of police personnel led by SP Balaji Saravanan supervised bandobust arrangements in the city and district.

In Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai and in neighbouring Tenkasi district also people celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm.