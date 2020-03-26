‘Pray at home’

The district administration on Thursday appealed to various jamaats in Madurai to stop assembling in large groups and praying at mosques.

At a meeting, Collector T.G. Vinay asked members of various faiths to pray within the confines of their home, as it would promote isolation and contain any transmission of COVID-19.

“The health department has already taken several measures. Leaders of different faiths must come together and support the administration in ensuring the safety of the people,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham.

On Wednesday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar tweeted about the first death due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The victim, who was a 54-year-old man, was the vice-president of a jamaat in Madurai.