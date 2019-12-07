Prank call received by youth creates a ripple

A prank call received by a youth here triggered ripples in the police circle on Saturday as the caller, in a threatening tone purportedly like a police officer, had warned him for having visited pornographic sites.

In the 6.33 minute-long audio clip, a person, who without introducing himself as a police officer, inquires a youth from Moontradaippu area in Tirunelveli district about his browsing habits, particularly his visit to pornographic sites. When he denies it stoutly, the caller specifically refers to a site which the youth had actually visited recently. The caller also asks the youth to provide his father’s phone number to which he refuses, saying that his father did not have the phone.

Amidst walkie-talkie sound in the background, the caller also says that the youth would soon receive a notice asking him to appear before a court to pay a fine of ₹7,000 for having visited the pornographic site even as the youth starts pleading with the caller promising that he would not commit the offence any more.

As the conversation has gone viral on social media since Friday night, reporters called the Special Branch office here to ascertain if the call was actually made by the police. Denying it, sources in the police said it was a prank call made by the youth’s relative from Bengaluru and no notice was being sent to anyone here.

“On getting information about this issue, we zeroed in on the youth and found that the prank call was made by his relative,” a police officer here said.

Advocate D. A. Prabakar of Palayamkottai said possession or sharing of child pornographic visuals or sharing of pornographic materials would be punishable offence while watching pornography indoors in the privacy of one’s own home was not a crime.

“If the police are really concerned about this burning issue, which is deemed to be the root-cause for all sorts of sex crimes, then they should strive for banning all pornographic sites with the help of the State and the Central Governments,” Mr. Prabakar said.