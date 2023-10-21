HamberMenu
Praises pour in after Ramanathapuram MP lends a helping hand to needy students for fifth consecutive year

October 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Raja Kannappan, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and MP K. Navas Kani at an education aid distribution function in Kilakarai near Ramanathapuram.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Raja Kannappan, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and MP K. Navas Kani at an education aid distribution function in Kilakarai near Ramanathapuram. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP has garnered praise from all corners for helping students with financial assistance by chipping in money from own resources for the last five years.

During an event organised here on Saturday, MP K. Nawaz Kani gave financial assistance worth ₹1.74 crore to 872 beneficiaries from his own resources, and promised to continue to help students in need of financial aid. Mr. Nawaz Kani dubbed education as the “greatest asset a person can acquire during his or her lifetime.”

Speaking at the event, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Raja Kannappan lauded the MP for his “highly commendable” initiative aimed at helping students irrespective of their caste or creed.

District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran recalled the promptness with which Mr. Nawaz Kani had organised a loan mela for students within a week after the Collector assumed office. “Even though I expressed hesitancy, the MP’s confidence ensured the mela turned out to be a grand success, with 440 applications cleared with about ₹9 crore,” the Collector said.

Many others, including a few parents, thanked the MP for his humanitarian initiatives.

IUML national president Professor Khader Mohideen, MLAs Muthuramalingam and Murugesan were present.

According to a press release, around 3,500 students received financial assistance from the MP in the last five years.

