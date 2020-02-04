‘Practise active lifestyle, follow healthy diet’

MADURAI

Doctors at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre said that people who lead an active lifestyle and ensure that they are not obese are likely to not get cancer, at a press meet here on Tuesday on World Cancer Day.

Medical Director of the hospital Ramesh Ardhanari said that the older one grows, the more likely is wear and tear.

“We may have heard older people saying that there was no cancer 70 years ago. That is because life expectancy was only 28. With time, we have begun the process of developing resistance to communicable diseases. Now, however, we see high incidence of cancer,” he said.

He added that in India, the top five types of cancer are the cancers of lip/oral cavity, lung, stomach, colorectal, and esophagus for men, and the cancers of breast, lip/oral, cervix, lung, and gastric for women.

Head of the Department, Oncology K. S. Kirushnakumar said that the change of lifestyle and the inclusion of fatty foods in our diet, is another major cause of cancer.

Both doctors said that tobacco consumption in all forms was bad for the body and would likely cause cancer if consumed for a prolonged duration.

Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, R Vijaya Bhaskar, said that women must examine their breast for lumps and men must ensure that ulcers that remain for a long time in the mouth must be checked out. Scans and medical tests on the recommendation of the doctor must also be completed.