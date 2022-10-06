Practice of calendar year and academic year is creating confusion among candidates and recruiting agencies, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the practice of enrolling students during the calendar year and the academic year was creating confusion among candidates and recruiting agencies.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that generally students would be admitted in the month of June and examination would be conducted next year March or April, thereby the students would attend the course for at least 10 months. Therefore, the students should be allowed to write examinations only after completing 10 months of the course.

Universities are advised to formulate a system where students complete at least 10 months course and thereafter attempt to write the examinations. Further, the universities are advised to issue the certificate clarifying the duration of the course while issuing the course completion certificate, the judge said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Senbagam. She had sought a direction to the authorities to appoint her as PG Assistant, Mathematics, for the recruitment year 2017 with all the consequential benefits. She completed B.Sc Mathematics in 2012 and B. Ed in 2013. In 2015, she completed M.Sc Mathematics in Periyar University in Salem. She was qualified for the post of PG Assistant Mathematics, she said. She also cleared the Teachers Recruitment Board Examination.

She had participated in the certificate verification. However, her name was not selected for the reason that she was having a parallel degree for 2012-2014 and 2012-2013. The petitioner challenged the order of non selection.

The judge observed that the university was offering courses based on Academic Year (from June to May) and Calendar Year (from January to December). The contention of the university is that at times the students strength in the Distance Education would be less and hence the university had obtained permission from the appropriate authority to enrol students till October 2013.

The petitioner was enrolled in the course in August 2013. She was enrolled as she had completed B.Ed in May 2013. Thereafter the examination ought to be conducted in December 2013, but due to administrative reasons the examinations could not be conducted.

The examination was conducted in January 2014 and the petitioner was permitted to write the examination for the first year in January 2014. Thereafter she completed the second year examination in December 2014. The course completion certificate was issued on May 5, 2015.

The court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner has completed the course on two different periods and there is no simultaneous degree. Therefore, the Teachers Recruitment Board is directed to include the petitioner's name in the selection list and issue an appointment to the petitioner, the judge said.