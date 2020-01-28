Practical examinations to begin from February

MADURAI

State board practical exams for students of Classes 11 and 12 and those in vocational courses will be conducted February 3 onwards in Madurai, said District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan.

While exams for Class 12 students will be held from February 3 and February 13, for students of Class 11, they will be held between February 14 and 22. A total of 201 practical examination centres have been recognised by members of the school education department.

In order to ensure that preparations are in place, the department is hosting a meeting for external examiners on how the exams must be conducted at Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science, Tirumangalam, on Wednesday.

Joint Director, Kallar Reclamation Schools, V. Kumar, will also be present. “We will also be explaining teachers the means to boost the confidence of students,” Mr. Swaminathan said.

Questions, however, continue to be raised over whether schools in Madurai are equipped to handle the exams with the correct number of equipment essential for the examination. A headmaster of a Corporation school wishing anonymity said that the School Education department must depute externals to first check these centres prior to the conduct of the exam.

“Since students attend the practical exams in their own school, many externals choose to ignore the mistakes in answers of students caused by poor quality of practical kits. Everyone wants to ensure that students secure good marks. For experiments in Chemistry and Physics, answers are heavily reliant on quality of practical conducting sets. The department should ensure that the life of students is not affected by the compromise done by schools,” he said.