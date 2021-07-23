Powerlooms warned against producing articles reserved for handlooms

Virudhunagar

23 July 2021 20:33 IST

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has warned powerlooms against manufacturing articles that have been reserved for handlooms.

In a press release, he said that saree, dhothi, towel, angavastram, lungi, bedsheet/bedcover, furnishing clothes, jamakkalam, dress materials, kamblies, shawls and woollen tweed were among those reserved for manufacturing only by handlooms under the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act 1985. The decision was taken to protect the culture and handloom industry and to protect the handloom weavers.

Stating that manufacturing the reserved articles by powerlooms was illegal, he said the Enforcement officials from the Department of Handlooms will inspect the powerlooms to check violation.

If any powerloom was found to have violated the reservation law, penal action would be initiated through the police which would attract upto six months of imprisonment or ₹5,000 fine or both.