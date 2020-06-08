Powerloom workers stage black flag protest

A black flag protest was held in Aruppukottai town on Monday opposing wage cut and lack of regular jobs for powerloom workers.

Black flags were raised in hundreds of locations acorss the town, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) Aruppukottai Town secretary S. Kathamuthu.

Ever since lockdown restrictions were imposed on powerlooms, the owners brought in wage cut for workers up to ₹20 per sari.

“The powerloom owners reasoned that since the finished goods could not find market and were piling up, they could not pay the workers and, hence, imposed the wage cut as a temporary measure,” Mr. Kathamuthu said.

However, even after two months, there was no sign of restoring the old wages, he added.

“The wage cut, along with lack of work for several days, has put the workers in a tight spot. Even the wages were not properly paid as the powerloom owners were deducting them from the advance money given to the employees” the CPI(M) functionary said.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions wanted the State government to help find market for the finished goods. Besides, the workers should be given a relief of ₹10,000, it said.