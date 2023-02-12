ADVERTISEMENT

Powerloom workers call off indefinite strike

February 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Sundar S 5988

The Dhalavaipuram Powerloom Workers’ Welfare Association, which went into indefinite strike from January 30 seeking wage revision, has called off its protest after arriving at a settlement with the owners.

“The workers resumed work on Sunday and we had to settle for 16% increase in a graded increase of 6% in current year and 5% increase in the next two years,” said CPI functionary S. Ganesamoorthi.

After several rounds of failed negotiations, the eighth round of talks was held by officials of the Department of Labour in Madurai on Saturday. While the association demanded a total of 75% hike in three-year settlement, it finally accepted the 16% increase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Since our workers were jobless and they had to manage their families, we had no choice other than to settle for a lower wage revision,” Mr. Ganesamoorthi said.

However, he had pointed out to officials that the workers were not given any kind of social security such as gratuity, employees State insurance and first-aid. The officials promised to bring them under the ambit of different social security programmes in the months to come. Besides, they also promised bonus as per Government rules.

Over 1,500 workers employed in powerlooms were involved in weaving sarees of different varieties. They would get an additional ₹3 per each saree, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US