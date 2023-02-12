HamberMenu
Powerloom workers call off indefinite strike

February 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Sundar S 5988

The Dhalavaipuram Powerloom Workers’ Welfare Association, which went into indefinite strike from January 30 seeking wage revision, has called off its protest after arriving at a settlement with the owners.

“The workers resumed work on Sunday and we had to settle for 16% increase in a graded increase of 6% in current year and 5% increase in the next two years,” said CPI functionary S. Ganesamoorthi.

After several rounds of failed negotiations, the eighth round of talks was held by officials of the Department of Labour in Madurai on Saturday. While the association demanded a total of 75% hike in three-year settlement, it finally accepted the 16% increase.

“Since our workers were jobless and they had to manage their families, we had no choice other than to settle for a lower wage revision,” Mr. Ganesamoorthi said.

However, he had pointed out to officials that the workers were not given any kind of social security such as gratuity, employees State insurance and first-aid. The officials promised to bring them under the ambit of different social security programmes in the months to come. Besides, they also promised bonus as per Government rules.

Over 1,500 workers employed in powerlooms were involved in weaving sarees of different varieties. They would get an additional ₹3 per each saree, he added.

