Powerloom weavers’ strike ends after talks before Labour Dept. official

January 19, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THENI

The indefinite strike resorted to by powerloom weavers affiliated to various trade unions since January 2 ended following conciliatory talks held before the Joint Commissioner of Labour in Dindigul.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Labour Govindan said representatives of the trade unions and managements met on Wednesday. The seven-hour-long meeting discussed the nine-point charter of demands put forth by the powerloom workers’ unions.

The wage settlement reached between the two sides would be effective from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, he said.

While the workers had demanded 50% hike in wages and 20% bonus, the management representatives offered 14% hike in wages for directly employed weavers and 10% hike for those hired on contract or on other terms, Mr. Govindan said, adding as the 17-day strike ended the weavers would return to work immediately.

The saris and dhotis produced in Andipatti, Jakkampatti, T. Subbulapuram, S.S. Puram, Muthukrishnapuram and Kuppampatti in Andipatti block in Theni district are famous in many States. After the last wage agreement ended on December 31, 2022, the workers called the strike from January 2.

Four rounds of talks had failed, and in the fifth and the final round of talks senior officials of Handloom and Industrial Safety Departments participated, besides the officials of Labour Department.

There are about 2,000 weavers dependent on the powerloom weaving units in Andipatti block.