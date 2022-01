Power shutdown

TIRUNELVELI

28 January 2022 18:56 IST

Power supply to the following areas will be hit between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday (January 29) in view of the maintenance work to be carried out in the Melapalayam sub-station:

Melapalayam Kottikulam Bazaar, Ambasamudram Main Road, Market areas, Kulavanigarpuram, Palayamkottai Central Prison areas, Maasilaamani Nagar, Veeramanickapuram, Netaji Road, Haamimpuram, Mela Karunkulam, Munneerpallam, Aaraikulam, Annai Nagar, Tharuvai, Omanallur, Kandiththaankulam, Eswaripuram, Hospital Road, Kulavanigarpuram, South Bypass Road, Mela Kulavanigarpuram, Bazaar Thidal, Jinnnah Thidal, Town Road, Anna Veethi, Basheerappa Street, Ganesapuram, Selva Kadhar Street, Umarupulavar Street, Azad Road, PSN College areas, Perumalpuram, Pothigai Nagar, NGO Colony, Government Engineering College areas, new bus-stand areas, Reddiyarpatti, Tuckerammalpuram, Konganthaanpaarai, Ponnaakudi, Adaimithippaankulam, Sengulam, Puthukkulam, Ittaeri and Thaamaraiselvi.

Power supply to the following areas will be hit between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday (January 29) in view of the maintenance work to be carried out in the Palayamkottai sub-station:

Advertising

Advertising

V.M. Chathram, Kattabomman Nagar, Krishnapuram, Seythunganallur, Ariyakulam, Melakulam, Naduvaikurichi, Rahmath Nagar, Court areas, Shanthi Nagar, Samathanapuram, Ashok Theatre areas, Palayamkottai Market areas, Tiruchendur Road, Kaansaapuram, Thirumalaikozhunthupuram, Manappadaiveedu, Keezhanaththam, Palayamkottai bus-stand areas, Maharaja Nagar, Thiyagaraja Nagar, Rajagopalapuram, Sivanthipatti, Anbu Nagar and Murugankurichi.