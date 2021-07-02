59,000 maintenance works completed, says minister

As many as 4.23 lakh consumers including ‘tatkal’ applicants, were waiting to get power connection for their homes, farms and industrial units even after paying the prescribed fee, Minister for Power V. Senthil Balaji has said.

He was taking part in a regional meeting here on Friday to review the recently conducted mass maintenance work in sub-stations and in power lines in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts.

He said corruption and mismanagement of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation over the past ten years had caused loss of ₹ 1.59 lakh crore to the TANGEDCO. Without executing any new scheme for generating power, the AIADMK regime completed new power generation projects started in the DMK government between 2006 and 2011.

While 2.04 lakh free farm power connections were given between 2006 and 2011 when the DMK was in power, the AIADMK had given just 2.08 lakh new connections in 10 years due to shortage of power.

This resulted in purchase of power from the private firms at a cost of up to ₹ 10 per unit. Even when demand for power was unprecedented between 2006 and 2011, then DMK government, which was executing new electricity projects, purchased power from private companies at the rate of ₹ 3.58 per unit.

“Every member of the TANGEDCO family should give his or her best to clear the waiting list through proper maintenance of all TANGEDCO properties and make it a profit-making arm,” he said.

He said the recent 10-day-long State-wide maintenance of sub-stations and allied power lines were taken up as no maintenance work was carried out in the last 9 months of the previous AIADMK regime. “In Tirunelveli region alone, having 5 districts, we targeted for 50,000 maintenance works but completed 59,000 works within the stipulated ten days,” he informed, adding that the meritorious TANGEDCO employees would be honoured appropriately with awards.

Speaker M. Appavu presided over the review meeting in which Ministers Anita. R. Radhakrishnan, P. Geetha Jeevan, T. Mano Thangaraj and Thangam Thennarasu, MPs Gnanathiraviam, Vijay Vasanth, Dhanush M. Kumar, and MLAs participated.