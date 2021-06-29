Power project starts construction of 5th, 6th reactors

KOODANKULAM

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project started work on the fifth and the sixth reactors on its premises on Tuesday. It is already operating 2x1,000 MWe VVER nuclear reactors and constructing two reactors with similar capacity with Russian technical assistance.

With Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom and Satish Kumar Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the project proponent, pressing the button through videoconferencing from different destinations, 6,200 cubic metres of concrete was poured in the reactor raft at 11.32 a.m. to mark the commencement of construction of the reactors.

The light water reactors (VVER) will be built on an outlay of ₹49,621 crore. While the fifth reactor will be commissioned in December 2026, the sixth reactor will be ready for operation in September 2027.

“We are determined to complete the construction of the reactor, which is an example for Indo–Russian strategic cooperation to make the KKNPP the largest power producing facility in the country, within this schedule,” said Mr. Vyas. The first two nuclear reactors had so far generated 57 billion units of power. More than 50% of construction of reactors 3 and 4 had been completed. “These reactors will place India among the frontrunners of nuclear energy producing countries,” he said.

Mr. Alexey Likhachev, while addressing from Moscow, said the third generation plus VVER reactors being built in the KKNPP would have cutting-edge technologies to make the reactors the safest.

Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma assured that the project would be completed within the time and budget.

President of Atomystroyexports, Russian Federation’s nuclear power equipment and service exporter owned by Rosatom, Alexander Lokshin and Larsen and Toubro Limited Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, S.N. Subrahmaniyan addressed through videoconferencing.

Larsen and Toubro, which is constructing reactors 3 and 4, has been awarded this ₹2,304.89-crore project.

While the KKNPP had to rely on the Russians for every component used in the first two reactors, around 36% of the components to be used in the fifth and the sixth reactors and its allied units will be domestically fabricated.

KKNPP Site Director Rajiv Manohar Godbole, Project Director for Reactors 5 and 6 M.S. Suresh, Project Director for Reactors 3 and 4 Chinna Veeran and Station Director for Reactors 1 and 2 Suresh Babu participated.