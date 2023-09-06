HamberMenu
Power tillers, weeders distributed to farmers in Madurai

September 06, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed agricultural machinery to farmers at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the scheme to distribute power tillers and power weeders to farmers. Programmes were organised in the districts to distribute the agricultural machinery to the farmers. In Madurai, the power tillers and power weeders were distributed to a total of 88 farmers. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and other officials were present.

The Minister also laid the foundation for the expansion works of the bus stand in Alanganallur. The expansion works are being undertaken at a total cost of ₹1.49 crore and the works are expected to be completed in six months.

