Power tillers, power weeders given to farmers in Tirunelveli

September 05, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over 77 power tillers and a power weeder at subsidised cost to 78 beneficiary farmers here on Monday.

While the women, small and marginal and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers will get the frontend subsidy of ₹85,000 each, others will get the grant of ₹70,000 for purchasing power tiller and the power weeder under the farm mechanisation programme. Hindu SC / ST marginal and small farmers will get additional subsidy of ₹34,000.

“Since the agriculturists are now struggling hard to find farmhands for the farming operations, the Tamil Nadu government is keen on mechanizing these tasks like planting, weeding, irrigating, harvesting etc. Hence subsidised loans are being extended to the farmers for mechanising these operations to bail them out from this spicy situation while ensuring better income to the growers,” Mr. Appavu said.

Farmers from the beneficiary villages of ‘Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Farm Development Scheme’ have been handpicked for this programme.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.

In Thoothukudi, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan handed over 95 power tillers and 5 power weeders in the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj and MLAs G.V. Markandeyan and M.C. Shanmugaiah.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj and Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar gave away 27 power tillers and 13 power weeders to the farmers in Nagercoil on Monday.