Power tariff, property tax increase has hit common man: AIADMK

December 14, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Virudhunagar

The common man has been made to suffer a lot due to spiralling price rise of essential commodities and increased property tax, power tariff and milk price, said AIADMK Virudhunagar west district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Addressing protests organised by the party here on Wednesday, the former minister said that people who were paying Rs. 1,000 as property tax for their houses were forced to pay Rs. 1,5000 after the State Government increased the property tax up to 150%.

“In the last over one year of rule, the DMK has not bothered about the pains of the common man. The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is concerned only about his family members,” he said.

He said that the AIADMK Government, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also presented a budget without increasing any tax and tariff that would affect the common man. “That was the golden rule of the State,” he said. But the DMK has not only increased the property tax but also increased the electricity tariff and the price of milk.

Stating that the prices of construction materials like cement, sand, iron had increased a lot, the he said that people who had planned to construct houses were lamenting as they were burdened with additional cost. Ration goods were being diverted to black market, he charged. The party cadre raised slogans condemning the DMK Government for the increase in tax and tariff and sought their rollback. They also wanted to implement the promises made to the voters during the Assembly election.

Party former MLAs, M.S.R. Rajavarman, R. Varadarajan, and other leaders, including Kalanidhi, K.K. Kannan, Shanthi Mariappan, were among those who took part in the protests that were held in the unions across Virudhunagar district.

