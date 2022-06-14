Power station workers stage protest

THOOTHUKUDI

Demanding mandatory basic amenities on the factory premises, workers affiliated to the CITU staged a protest here on Tuesday.

Led by the CITU’s district president Petchimuthu, they staged a protest in front of the main entrance of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Tamil Nadu Thermal Power Station.

The CITU district secretary Appadurai said the 2 X 500 MWe thermal power station, established by the NLC and Tamil Nadu government, was being operated by 150 engineers deputed from NLC while more than 1,000 contract labourers had been hired to keep the power station running.

Even though the court had directed the management regarding the contract workers’ salary and interim relief, it was being delayed through appeals. While the workers, who had worked for six days, are not given a day’s holiday with salary, no holiday is being given to them on festivals and national holidays, he said.

They said that there was no proper canteen and dining hall, protected drinking water facility, toilets near the workplace for women workers, first-aid boxes at all places with all basic medicines and two-wheeler parking bay with shade.

The NLC Tamil Nadu Thermal Power Station administration said all basic amenities had been created on the premises considering the welfare and safety of the workers.