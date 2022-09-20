Power supply will be suspended between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Bank Colony, Angayarkanni Colony, Kanagavel Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Narayanapuram, Aathikulam and its surrounding areas, owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the TANGEDCO at the Thiruppalai sub-station.
Power shutdown
