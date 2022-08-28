Power shutdown

Power supply will be suspended between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday in Jayamangalam, Gullapuram, Jambulipudur, Marugalpatti, Vaigaipudur, Vaigai dam and surrounding areas, owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the TANGEDCO at the Vaigai dam sub-station.

Power supply will be suspended between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Prathukaranpatti, Arapadidevanpatti, Muthanampatti, Nachiyarpuram, Bismi Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, K.Vilakku, Kunnur, Rangasamudram and surrounding areas, owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the TANGEDCO at the K. Vilakku sub-station.