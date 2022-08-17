Power shutdown

Staff Reporter August 17, 2022 19:57 IST

The TANGEDCO has planned to take up monthly maintenance work at the Kosavapatti and Sengurichi sub stations on August 18.

Consequently, there will be no power supply between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. in the following areas of Emakkalapuram, Kosavapatti, Kailasampatti, Kozhinjipatti, Konapatti, Kavaraipettai, Kallupatti, Kurumbapatti, Koovanathu, Nochiodaipatti, Nathamadipatti, Panjampatti, Ragalaipuram, Ramansettiyapatti, Sattakkaranpatti, Semmadaipatti, Sanarpatti, Thottiyapatti, Thavasimadai, Velampatti, Veerasinnampatti, Viralipatti, Vadukadupatti, Kambilipatti, Kattupatti, S. Kurumbapatti, V.S. Kottai, Markampatti, V. Mettupatti, Pugailaipatti, Rajakkapatti, Siluvathoor, Sengurichi, Thethampatti and surrounding areas, according to a press release.