Power shutdown
The TANGEDCO has planned to take up monthly maintenance work at the Kosavapatti and Sengurichi sub stations on August 18.
Consequently, there will be no power supply between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. in the following areas of Emakkalapuram, Kosavapatti, Kailasampatti, Kozhinjipatti, Konapatti, Kavaraipettai, Kallupatti, Kurumbapatti, Koovanathu, Nochiodaipatti, Nathamadipatti, Panjampatti, Ragalaipuram, Ramansettiyapatti, Sattakkaranpatti, Semmadaipatti, Sanarpatti, Thottiyapatti, Thavasimadai, Velampatti, Veerasinnampatti, Viralipatti, Vadukadupatti, Kambilipatti, Kattupatti, S. Kurumbapatti, V.S. Kottai, Markampatti, V. Mettupatti, Pugailaipatti, Rajakkapatti, Siluvathoor, Sengurichi, Thethampatti and surrounding areas, according to a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.