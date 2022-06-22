Madurai

Power shutdown

Power supply will be suspended between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday in Angurpalayam, Selvapuram and its surrounding areas, owing to maintenance works to be taken up by the TANGEDCO at the Cumbum sub-station.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2022 4:54:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/power-shutdown/article65552984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY