There will be a power shutdown between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 13 in the following areas due to maintenance work on feeder lines in Angu Nagar substation: R M Colony, M V M Nagar, Anna Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Kumaran Thirunagar, Deivasigamanipuram, MSP and SMBM School Road, Siluvathur Road and Round Road.

