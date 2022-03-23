Madurai

Power shutdown

TIRUNELVELI

Power supply to the following areas will be hit between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 26) in view of the maintenance work to be carried out in Karisalpatti and Cheranmahadevi sub-stations:

 Karisalpatti, Pillaikulam, Kaaniyaalar Kudiyiruppu, Pattankaadu, Idaiyankulam, Kanganaankulam, Pattamadai, Gopalasamudram, Mela Seval, Vaaniyankulam, Subramaniyapuram, Sadaiyamaankulam, Venkatrengapuram, Singikulam, Devanallur, Kaaduvetti, Cheranmahadevi, Karisoozhnthamangalam and Kesavasamudram.


