Power shutdown

TIRUNELVELI

Power supply to the following areas will be hit between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 26) in view of the maintenance work to be carried out in Karisalpatti and Cheranmahadevi sub-stations:

Karisalpatti, Pillaikulam, Kaaniyaalar Kudiyiruppu, Pattankaadu, Idaiyankulam, Kanganaankulam, Pattamadai, Gopalasamudram, Mela Seval, Vaaniyankulam, Subramaniyapuram, Sadaiyamaankulam, Venkatrengapuram, Singikulam, Devanallur, Kaaduvetti, Cheranmahadevi, Karisoozhnthamangalam and Kesavasamudram.