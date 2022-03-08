Madurai

Power shutdown

TANGEDCO has planned to take up high tension powerline strengthening work in the East Periyakulam section for three days from March 9 to 11.

Consequently, there will be no power supply between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. in A. Pudhupatti, Endapuli, A. Kamatchipuram, Vel Nagar, Azhagarnayakkanpatti, Nallakaruppanpatti, D. Vadipatti, Thanneerpandal and surrounding areas.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2022 8:58:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/power-shutdown/article65204867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY