Power shutdown
TANGEDCO has planned to take up high tension powerline strengthening work in the East Periyakulam section for three days from March 9 to 11.
Consequently, there will be no power supply between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. in A. Pudhupatti, Endapuli, A. Kamatchipuram, Vel Nagar, Azhagarnayakkanpatti, Nallakaruppanpatti, D. Vadipatti, Thanneerpandal and surrounding areas.
