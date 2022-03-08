Power shutdown

Staff Reporter March 08, 2022 20:55 IST

TANGEDCO has planned to take up high tension powerline strengthening work in the East Periyakulam section for three days from March 9 to 11.

Consequently, there will be no power supply between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. in A. Pudhupatti, Endapuli, A. Kamatchipuram, Vel Nagar, Azhagarnayakkanpatti, Nallakaruppanpatti, D. Vadipatti, Thanneerpandal and surrounding areas.