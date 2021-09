Madurai

21 September 2021 22:03 IST

There will be a power shutdown in the following areas of the city on September 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to undertake maintenance work:

New DRO Colony, Sivasakthi Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Pudur Vandipathai, Customs Colony, New Natham Road, Reserve line, Vandiyur, Vandiyur Main Road, Yagappa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar and PKM Nagar.

