There will be power shutdown in certain parts of the city on July 26 and July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to maintenance work. On July 26, there will be power shutdown in Alagarkoil road, Pudur ITI Bus stop, Tallakulam temple, Dean quarters, Kamala street, Sarojini street, PWD Office, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall and other nearby places.

On July 27, there will be power shutdown in Shenoy Nagar, Panagal Road, Kakkan Street, Alwarpuram, Puliyanthoppu, Goripalayam, Melamadai, Pandikoil, Gomathipuram, Ramaiah Street and other nearby areas, according to TANGEDCO press release.


