Power shutdown

Madurai

TANGEDCO officials have proposed to carry out maintenance works in the Ann bus stand sub station (Sellur feeder) from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on January 6.

Hence, there will be no electricity supply in the following areas: Sellur 50-feet road, Saraswathi Theatre Road, Jeeva Road, Valluvar Street, Bharathiar Street, Bhagat Singh Street, Poonthamalli Nagar Main Road, Kalyana Sundaram 1 to 10 streets, Meenakshipuram, Satyamurthi Main Road and 1-7 streets, Kulamangalam, Kanmaikarai Road and surrounding areas, said Executive Engineer G. Malarvizhi in a press release here on Tuesday.

