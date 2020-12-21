Power shutdown

MADURAI

21 December 2020 18:59 IST

As the TANGEDCO plans to carry out monthly maintenance on December 23 (Wednesday), there will be no electricity supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Sholavandan, Thachampathu, Thiruvedagam, Melakkal, Kachirairuppu, Narayanapuram, Oothukuli, Thenkarai, Mullipallam, Mannadimangalam, Kadupatti, Irumbadi, Alankottaram, Rishabam, Rayapuram, Nagari Industrial area and other areas supply served by Sholavandhan Substation, a press release from the Executive Engineer S Arumugaraj has said.

