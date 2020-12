Power shutdown

MADURAI

20 December 2020 19:54 IST

As the TANGEDCO plans to undertake monthly maintenance work, electricity supply will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 22 (Tuesday) in the following areas in Samayanallur substation: Samayanallur, Thenur, Kattapulinagar, Thodaneri, Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Vairavanatham, Nagari, Thiruvalavayanallur, Thanichiyam, Athalai, Paravai Main Road, Mangayarkarasi College area, Pothumbu, Kovilpappakudi, Visthara Apartments, Paravai Market and other areas served by Samayanallur substation, according to a press release from Executive Engineer S Arumugaraj.

