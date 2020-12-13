Power shutdown

Madurai

As TANGEDCO has planned to carry out monthly maintenance on December 15, there will be no electricity supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: Rajakkalpatti, Maravarpatti, Chathiravellapatti, Valayapatti, Errampatti, Konapatti, Palamedu, Chinnapalamedu, Manickampatti, Senthamangalam, Pondhugampatti, 66 Mettupatti, 66 Usilampatti, Alanganallur, Kottaimedu, NSM Sugar Mill Road, 15B Mettupatti, Kuravankulam, Siruvalai, Ambalathadi, Alagapuri, A.Puthupatti, A.Kovilpatti, Vaikasipatti, Ayyur, Muduvarpatti, Aathanur, Achampatti and other areas supply fed from Manickampatti & Alanganallur Sub Station, said Executive Engineer (Samayanallur) S. Arumugaraj here on Sunday.

