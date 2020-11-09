Madurai

Power shutdown

There will be a power shutdown in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 10 (Tuesday) in the following areas under Samayanallur substation on account of maintenance work: Samayanallur, Thenur, Thodaneri, Sathiyamoorthi Nagar, Vairavanatham, Nagari, Athalai, Paravai Main Road, Mangayarkarasi College areas, Pothumbu, Kovilpappakudi, Visthara Apartments and Paravai market.

