Power shutdown

MADURAI
As TANGEDCO has planned to take up the monthly maintenance works in Manickampatti and Alanganallur sub-stations on October 20, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: Rajakkalpatti, Maravarpatti, Chathiravellapatti, Valayapatti, Errampatti, Konapatti, Palamedu, Chinnapalamedu, Manickampatti, Senthamangalam, Pondhugampatti, Mettupatti, Usilampatti, Alanganallur, Kottaimedu, NSM Sugar Mill Road, Mettupatti, Kuravankulam, Siruvalai, Ambalathadi, Alagapuri, A.Puthupatti, A.Kovilpatti, Vaikasipatti, Ayyur, Muduvarpatti, Aathanur, Achampatti and other areas, said Executive Engineer S Arumugaraj here on Saturday.
