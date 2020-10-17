Madurai

Power shutdown

MADURAI

As TANGEDCO has planned to take up the monthly maintenance works in Manickampatti and Alanganallur sub-stations on October 20, there will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: Rajakkalpatti, Maravarpatti, Chathiravellapatti, Valayapatti, Errampatti, Konapatti, Palamedu, Chinnapalamedu, Manickampatti, Senthamangalam, Pondhugampatti, Mettupatti, Usilampatti, Alanganallur, Kottaimedu, NSM Sugar Mill Road, Mettupatti, Kuravankulam, Siruvalai, Ambalathadi, Alagapuri, A.Puthupatti, A.Kovilpatti, Vaikasipatti, Ayyur, Muduvarpatti, Aathanur, Achampatti and other areas, said Executive Engineer S Arumugaraj here on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 9:34:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/power-shutdown/article32882539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY