Theni

The TANGEDCO has announced power shutdown on the following days:

There will be power shutdown on November 4 (Monday) from 9.45 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. in the following areas owing to monthly maintenance work at Vannathiparai substation: Angurpalayam, Kullappagoundanpatti, Karunagamuthampatti, Surulipatti, Narayanathevanpatti, Lower Camp, Melmanalar, Keelmanalar and surrounding areas.

Due to maintenance work at Gandamanur substation, there will be a power shutdown on November 6 (Wednesday) from 9.45 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. in the following areas: Gandamanur, Ambasamudram, Srirangapuram, Thappugundu, Govindanagaram, Venkatachalapuram, M. Subbulapuram, G. Usilampatti, Sitharpatti, Ganesapuram, G. Ramalingapuram and surrounding areas.

On November 8 (Friday), there will be a power shutdown from 9.45 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. in the following areas due to monthly maintenance at Bodi substation: B. Anaikaraipatti, B. Meenakshipuram, Kurangani, Bodinayakkanur and surrounding areas.