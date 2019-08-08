Power shutdown

There will be power shutdown in the following areas served by K. Pudur substation between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on August 10, Saturday, on account of monthly maintenance work to be undertaken by Tangedco:

Anna bus stand, Gandhi Museum, Karumbalai, Dr. Thangaraj Salai, MADITSSIA, Arignar Anna Maligai, Gandhi Nagar, Mathichiyam, Kuruvikaran Salai, Kamala Nagar and surrounding areas.