There will be power shutdown in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, on account of monthly maintenance work at Sholavandan substation:

Sholavandan, Thachampathu, Tiruvedagam, Melakkal, Kachirairuppu, Narayanapuram, Oothukuli, Thenkarai, Mullipallam, Mannadimangalam, Kadupatti, Irumbadi, Alankottaram, Rishabam and Rayapuram.

On Tuesday

There will be power shutdown in the following areas served by Vandiyur substation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, in view of monthly maintenance work:

Vandiyur, P.K.M Nagar, Managiri, Sourashtrapuram, Yagappa Nagar, Sadasiva Nagar, Karuppayurani, Seeman Nagar, Pandi Koil, Masthanpatti, East Anna Nagar, Veerapanchan, Poolangulam, Pudur, LKT Nagar, Kalmedu.