Power shutdown

Power supply to the following areas will be affected on Tuesday (June 4) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in view of monthly maintenance work to be carried out in Vickramasingapuram substation:

Vickramasingapuram, Papanasam, Sivanthipuram, Servalar, Ravanasamudram, Zamin Singampatti, Alwarkurichi, Pottalpudur, Manjolai, Manimuthar, Aladiyoor, Ambur, Pappankulam and Adaiyakarunkulam.