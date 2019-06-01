Power shutdown

Madurai

Power supply to the following areas will be affected on Tuesday (June 4) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in view of monthly maintenance work to be carried out in Vickramasingapuram substation:

Vickramasingapuram, Papanasam, Sivanthipuram, Servalar, Ravanasamudram, Zamin Singampatti, Alwarkurichi, Pottalpudur, Manjolai, Manimuthar, Aladiyoor, Ambur, Pappankulam and Adaiyakarunkulam.

