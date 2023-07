July 05, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

There will be a power shutdown on July 7 (Friday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. owing to maintenance works at the following areas: T. M. Nagar, Ponmeni garden, Uthangudi, Sriram Nagar, Ambalakaranpatti and the surrounding areas, according to a statement issued by Tangedco.