Power shutdown today

Power supply to the following areas will be suspended on August 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in view of the maintenance work to be carried out in the Thatchanallur sub-station: Thatchanallur, Nalmeippar Nagar, Selva Vignesh Nagar, Balaji Avenue, North Balabhagya Nagar, South Balabhagya Nagar, Madurai Road, Tilak Nagar, Babhuji Nagar, Sivanthi Nagar, Gomathi Nagar, Sindhupoondurai, Manimurtheeswaram and Irudhaya Nagar, an official statement said.

