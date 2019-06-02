power shut down

Power shutdown today

There will be a power shutdown in the following areas served by K. Pudur substation from 9 a.m. to 4.40 p.m. on June 3, Monday, to facilitate work on construction of the elevated expressway: Kurinji Nagar, Kanagavel Nagar, Palanichamy Nagar, Hariharan Apartments, Palami Enclave, Radha Gardens, Valluvar Colony, Visalakshi Nagar and surrounding areas.