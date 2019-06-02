Madurai

power shut down

more-in

Power shutdown today

There will be a power shutdown in the following areas served by K. Pudur substation from 9 a.m. to 4.40 p.m. on June 3, Monday, to facilitate work on construction of the elevated expressway: Kurinji Nagar, Kanagavel Nagar, Palanichamy Nagar, Hariharan Apartments, Palami Enclave, Radha Gardens, Valluvar Colony, Visalakshi Nagar and surrounding areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai
Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 10:14:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/power-shutdown-today/article27406349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY