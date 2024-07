There will be a power shutdown in the following areas on July 9 (Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. owing to monthly maintenance works at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar sub-station in Madurai: Meenambalpuram, Officers Town, Kanagavel Colony, Mullai Nagar, SVP Nagar, Alangulam, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Krishnapuram Colony, Viswanathapuram, Kosakulam, Netaji street, Kurinji Nagar, Sivakkadu, Mudakathan, LIC Colony, Amman Nagar and nearby areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.