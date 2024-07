There will be a power shutdown in the following areas on July 9 (Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. owing to monthly maintenance works at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar sub-station in Madurai: Meenambalpuram, Officers Town, Kanagavel Colony, Mullai Nagar, SVP Nagar, Alangulam, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Krishnapuram Colony, Viswanathapuram, Kosakulam, Netaji street, Kurinji Nagar, Sivakkadu, Mudakathan, LIC Colony, Amman Nagar and nearby areas.