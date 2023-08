August 24, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

There will be a power shutdown in the following areas on August 25 (Friday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. owing to the monthly maintenance works at Vandiyur and Ilandaikulam sub stations in Madurai.

Areas under the Vandiyur sub station: Vandiyur, PKM Nagar, Sourashtrapuram, Yagappa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Seeman Nagar, Pandiankottai, Mastanpatti, Othaveedu, Anbu Nagar, Aavin Nagar, Tahsildar Nagar, Anbu Malar Street, areas behind Siva Rice Mill, Siddhi Vinayakam kovil Street, Maruthu Pandiyar Street, Jubilee Town, Ultra College, Veerapandi Street, LKT Nagar, Viraganur and the surrounding areas.

Areas under the Ilandaikulam sub station: Uthangudi, Ulaganeri, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Solaimalai Nagar, Valar Nagar, Telecom Nagar, Ambalakaranpatti, Ponmeni Garden, Sriram Nagar, PKB Nagar, Adheeswaran Nagar, areas behind TM Nagar, VN City, Classic avenue and the surrounding areas.