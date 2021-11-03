There will be a power shutdown in the following areas of the city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 6 in view of maintenance work at Checkanurani substation: Kinnimangalam, Mavilipatti, Karumathur, Sakkilipatti, Kovilankulam, Poochampatti, Jothimanickam, Vadapalanji, Thenpalanji and Palkalai Nagar.
Power shutdown
Staff Reporter
MADURAI,
November 03, 2021 18:29 IST
Staff Reporter
MADURAI,
November 03, 2021 18:29 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 6:30:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/power-shutdown-madurai/article37324018.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story