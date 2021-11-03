There will be a power shutdown in the following areas of the city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 6 in view of maintenance work at Checkanurani substation: Kinnimangalam, Mavilipatti, Karumathur, Sakkilipatti, Kovilankulam, Poochampatti, Jothimanickam, Vadapalanji, Thenpalanji and Palkalai Nagar.