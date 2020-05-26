MADURAI
There will be power shutdown in the following areas between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m on Wednesday due to maintenance work at K.Pudur substation: Visalakshipuram, Viswanathapuram, Krishnapuram Colony, Gokul Nagar, Old Natham Road, Uzhavar Sandhai, R.S.N Main Road, Sokkanathapuram, Balamandiram School and nearby areas.
Similarly, there will be no power supply in the following areas between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m in view of maintenance work at Thiruppalai substation: Poriyalar Nagar, Ramasamy Nagar, Gounder Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Yadava College, TWAD Colony, Guru Nagar, R.R. Nagar, Tagore Nagar, M.M. Nagar, Melenthal, VOC Nagar, Chettikulam and nearby areas.
