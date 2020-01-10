MADURAI

There will be a power shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in view of monthly maintenance works at Vadipatti, Alanganallur and Ayyankottai substations:

Rajakkalpatti, Maravarpatti, Chathiravellapatti, Valayapatti, Errampatti, Konapatti, Palamedu, Manickampatti, Senthamangalam, Pondhugampatti, Alanganallur, Kottaimedu, NSM Sugar Mill Road, Kuravankulam, Siruvalai, Ambalathadi, Alagapuri, A. Puthupatti, A. Kovilpatti, Vaikasipatti, Ayyur, Muduvarpatti, Aathanur, Achampatti, Vairavanatham, Nagari, Chockalingapuram, Kattakulam, Kutladampatti, Mettuneerathan, Kulasekarankottai, Semminipatti, Ramanayakkanpatti, T.Mettupatti, Ellaiyur, Ramagoundanpatti, Andipatti, Vadugapatti, C. Pudur, Thanichiyam, Melachinnanampatti, Alankottaram, Thirumalnatham, Rayapuram, Rishabam and Nedungulam.