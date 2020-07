Power shutdown in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

14 July 2020 20:16 IST

Power supply to the following areas will be suspended between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 16) in view of maintenance work to be carried out by Tangedco in Melapalayam sub-station:

Melapalayam Kottikulam Bazaar, Ambasamudram Main Road, Market areas, Kulavanigarpuram, Palayamkottai Central Prison areas, Maasilaamani Nagar, Veeramanickapuram, Netaji Road, Haamimpuram, Mela Karunkulam, Munneerpallam, Aaraikulam, Annai Nagar, Tharuvai, Omanallur, Kandiththaankulam, Eswaripuram, PSN College areas, Perumalpuram, Pothigai Nagar, NGO Colony, Government Engineering College area, new bus-stand areas, Reddiyarpatti, Tuckerammalpuram, Konganthaanpaarai, Ponnaakudi, Adaimithippaankulam, Sengulam, Puthukkulam, Ittaeri and Thaamaraiselvi.

Advertising

Advertising