Madurai

Power shutdown in Tirunelveli

Power supply to the following areas will be suspended between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 16) in view of maintenance work to be carried out by Tangedco in Melapalayam sub-station:

Melapalayam Kottikulam Bazaar, Ambasamudram Main Road, Market areas, Kulavanigarpuram, Palayamkottai Central Prison areas, Maasilaamani Nagar, Veeramanickapuram, Netaji Road, Haamimpuram, Mela Karunkulam, Munneerpallam, Aaraikulam, Annai Nagar, Tharuvai, Omanallur, Kandiththaankulam, Eswaripuram, PSN College areas, Perumalpuram, Pothigai Nagar, NGO Colony, Government Engineering College area, new bus-stand areas, Reddiyarpatti, Tuckerammalpuram, Konganthaanpaarai, Ponnaakudi, Adaimithippaankulam, Sengulam, Puthukkulam, Ittaeri and Thaamaraiselvi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2020 8:18:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/power-shutdown-in-tirunelveli/article32082277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY